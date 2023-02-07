First bring together Raj Congress leaders, then talk of uniting India: BJP

BJP member C P Joshi on Tuesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he should first bring together the warring factions in before thinking of uniting the nation.

After three days of disruptions by the Opposition which has been pressing for a discussion on allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group, Lok Sabha took up the Motion of Thanks on President's Address.

Joshi moved the Motion titled 'That the Members of the Lok Sabha assembled in this Session are deeply grateful to the President for the Address which she has been pleased to deliver to both Houses of Parliament assembled together on January 31, 2023'.

Initiating a debate in Lok Sabha, he said through various initiatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had united the country spiritually and digitally and leading the country in 'Amrit Kaal', to emerge as a developed nation by 2047.

The BJP refers to the period between the 75th anniversary of Independence in 2022 and the centenary year in 2047 as 'Amrit Kaal'.

Joshi also lashed out at the Congress, saying it "partitioned" the country with an eye on the chair of prime minister.

"You have embarked on Bharat Jodo (uniting India). But first at least unite the two leaders in . One says the other is a magician who leaks question papers without opening the vault, the other says the party is infected with corona, calls him 'naalayak' (worthless)," Joshi, a Lok Sabha member from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, said.

The BJP member was referring to the rivalry between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire and chief ministerial aspirant Sachin Pilot.

Joshi also wondered how one can talk of uniting the country by standing alongside those who raised "anti-national" slogans in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and talked of separating Kashmir from India.

"For the prime minister's chair, you partitioned my country. There were dead bodies from Lahore to Delhi. But those running after power were celebrating in Lahore and Delhi," Joshi said.

The BJP member said through various initiatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had united the country spiritually and digitally. He also united it through rail, road and air networks, and connected farmers with markets.

"This has given rise to slogans 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'. We come from a party that works towards uniting the nation," the BJP MP said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said those who refused to see each other's faces walking arm-in-arm these days.

"Our government, our party have even united them," Joshi said, gesturing at the opposition benches.

He said it was the Modi government that has ensured that the Indian tricolour flutters with pride. Joshi said the BJP government has instilled the spirit of nationalism from the Lal Chowk in Kashmir to every street and corner of the country.

The BJP member said the respect for tricolour was also seen when Russia and Ukraine stopped their war to allow Indian citizens, stuck in the war zone, to move to safety.

He alleged there was rampant corruption and terrorism in the country before 2014 and Modi winning the Lok Sabha elections with a record-breaking mandate brought a ray of hope.

Joshi said people reposed faith in Modi by electing him with an even greater majority in 2019.

Earlier, Joshi virtually drew comparisons between Modi and Lord Ram recalling instances from Ramayana.

"In the Treta Yug, Maata Shabri was eager to welcome Prabhu Shri Ram. During this joint session when the Honourable President was entering Parliament, it was felt that Prabhu Shri Ram was welcoming Maata Shabri at the door steps of Parliament to honour her," Joshi said.

Seconding the Motion moved by Joshi, BJP member from Hoshangabad Uday Pratap Singh lauded the Modi government for its schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi among others.

Singh said the government was working towards doubling the income of farmers.

"People say the promise of doubling farmers' income is a 'jumla'. The MSP on chana was Rs 3,100 in 2014, now it is Rs 5,345. Sugarcane used to be sold for Rs 210 in 2014, now it is over Rs 400... are these not steps towards doubling farmers' income?" he said.

Lauding Home Minister Amit Shah, Singh said he is the strongest Home Minister India has had since Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"From North East to Kashmir to Southern India, issues have been resolved and we are becoming an island of peace," he said.

Singh also credited the prime minister with fulfilling the promise of constructing a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

