Business Standard

Opposition wants Parliament to function but Modi govt afraid: Congress

The Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Amid the logjam in Parliament over the Adani-Hindenburg issue, the Congress on Tuesday said the Opposition wants the two Houses to function but the government is "afraid" and isn't even allowing it to raise the demand for a JPC probe.

The opposition party also alleged that the government is making "no effort" to break the logjam in Parliament.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against the Gautam Adani-led group, which has dismissed the allegations as lies.

The Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the allegations.

"Today Opposition parties meet at 10 am to decide the day's strategy. No effort from the government to break the logjam caused by its refusal to allow Opposition to even raise its demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

The Opposition wants Parliament to function, but "Modi Sarkar is afraid", he claimed.

On Monday, the Congress held a nationwide protest and stalled proceedings in both houses of Parliament along with other opposition parties for the third day in a row, demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 10:04 IST

