Shivpal Yadav again skips meeting of Samajwadi Party allies

-
ALSO READ
UP assembly polls: Shivpal Singh Yadav to contest from Jaswant Nagar
UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav, ex-ally Raja Bhaiyya spar in Twitter war
Akhilesh Yadav promises caste census within 3 months if voted to power
UP polls: Akhilesh announces alliance with uncle Shivpal's party
Won't attend Adityanath's swearing in, not invited yet: Akhilesh Yadav
-
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL) head Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday skipped a meeting here between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and SP allies, triggering speculation that he is upset with his nephew.
Shivpal, who had fought the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on an SP ticket was not invited to the party MLAs' meeting on March 26, and had indicated his unhappiness then.
On Tuesday, leaders of Samajwadi Party (SP) allies, including SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar, RLD leader Rajpal Balyan and Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel, attended the meeting with Akhilesh Yadav. But his uncle and ally Shivpal Yadav did not attend.
Asked about his absence from the latest meeting, Shivpal told reporters in Etawah, "I will not say anything. If I have something to share, I will call you (media)."
Rajbhar, however, played down the absence of the PSPL chief,
saying "there are no differences in the alliance".
Talking about the meeting, RLD leader Balyan said here, "We discussed about our future strategy in the House (assembly). We will continue to struggle for the cause of farmers and labourers, and continue our fight for them."
After remaining at loggerheads since 2017, Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav had decided to mend fences just before the recently concluded state assembly election.
Their estrangement had resulted in Shivpal Yadav launching his own party before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
In the 2022 assembly polls, the two had put up a united front at behest of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU