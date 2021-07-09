Following PM's advice, newly-inducted ministers meet their predecessors

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice on Thursday, many newly-inducted Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers have called on their predecessors to seek their "guidance and relevant experience".

In his first meeting with the newly-inducted Ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister had adviced them to meet their respective predecessors and learn from their experience.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju met his predecessor and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and 'sought his guidance'.

"Called on my senior colleague and predecessor as Union Law & Justice minister Sh @rsprasad ji. Sought his guidance to take forward the vision of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji to build a #NewIndia," tweeted Rijiju.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy too followed Prime Minister's advice and the first thing he did in the morning was to visit his predecessor and colleague Prahlad Singh Patel.

Patel tweeted and said that G Kishan Reddy came to visit him at his residence and it was a good visit.

Newly inducted Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar too appreciated PM Modi's advice and said that taking guidance from those who have served before is the first step to know the work handed over.

Sources stated that the ministers who have not been able to meet their predecessors are planning to do it soon. "The minister will seek time and visit the previous minister in charge. The minister couldn't meet his predecessor due to various meetings," sources added.

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.

