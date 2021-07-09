Following PM's advice, newly-inducted ministers meet their predecessors

-
ALSO READ
Leaking official secrets of military operations is treason: Congress
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday
PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in RS today
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in Kochi on Sunday
Piyush Goyal dedicates series of projects for rail infrastructure in WB
-
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice on Thursday, many newly-inducted Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers have called on their predecessors to seek their "guidance and relevant experience".
In his first meeting with the newly-inducted Ministers on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had adviced them to meet their respective predecessors and learn from their experience.
Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju met his predecessor and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and 'sought his guidance'.
"Called on my senior colleague and predecessor as Union Law & Justice minister Sh @rsprasad ji. Sought his guidance to take forward the vision of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji to build a #NewIndia," tweeted Rijiju.
Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy too followed Prime Minister's advice and the first thing he did in the morning was to visit his predecessor and colleague Prahlad Singh Patel.
Patel tweeted and said that G Kishan Reddy came to visit him at his residence and it was a good visit.
Newly inducted Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar too appreciated PM Modi's advice and said that taking guidance from those who have served before is the first step to know the work handed over.
Sources stated that the ministers who have not been able to meet their predecessors are planning to do it soon. "The minister will seek time and visit the previous minister in charge. The minister couldn't meet his predecessor due to various meetings," sources added.
As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.
The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU