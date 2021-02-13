PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in Kochi on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi pitches for medical, tech colleges teaching in local language
We need to strengthen the poor to end poverty, says PM Narendra Modi
Minimum government, maximum governance: PM's mantra to IAS probationers
Siddaramaiah hits out at PM on birthday, calls it National Unemployment Day
People expected affection from Mamata but got cruelty: Modi in Bengal
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels, at Willingdon Island here on Sunday.
He would also inaugurate Cochin Port Trust's International Cruise Terminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute, an official press release said.
Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh L Mandaviya will attend the event, the release said.
The Prime Minister will arrive at BPCL Kochi Refinery at 3.30 PM and address the gathering.
At a press conference here on Saturday, Oil minister Pradhan said an investment of over Rs 6,000 crore has been made in the state through these projects which are being either dedicated/inaugurated or initiated.
The dedication of Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at BPCL Kochi Refinery marks the first major endeavour in India, either in public or private sector, to produce Niche Petrochemicals which are predominantly being imported to the country, he said.
Minister of State for Shipping Mandaviya said the Sagarika International Cruise Terminal at Cochin Port will open up new vistas of business development in travel, tourism and allied areas.
Reconstruction of the South Coal Berth will ensure quick and efficient handling of cargo meant for Fertilizers And Chemicals of Travancore (FACT) which is showing outstanding performance in recent years, he said.
The Roll-on/Roll-off (RO-RO) vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island will help container carrying vehicles to circumvent the Kochi city roads, thereby ensuring seamless traffic and fuel saving.
The Marine Engineering Training Institute would groom 114 Mechanical/Naval/Architect Engineers every year in a sector which is on a high growth trajectory, the minister said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU