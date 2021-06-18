Former TDP MLA Philip C. Tocher joins Andhra Pradesh ruling party YSRCP

-
Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Christian minority leader Philip C. Tocher has joined Andhra Pradesh's ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).
Tocher joined YSRCP in the presence of party founder and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday at his camp office.
The former MLA was accompanied by YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy and party leaders Kathera Suresh and Kathera Henry Christina.
Back in January, Tocher resigned from the TDP, accusing party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks on the Christian community.
He was with TDP since its inception in 1983 and went on to be nominated as the Anglo-Indian MLA during the TDP regime from 2014 to 2019.
