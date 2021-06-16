BJP legislator R Selvam elected as speaker of Puducherry Assembly

-
-
BJP legislator 'Embalam' R
Selvam was elected unopposed as Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly here on Wednesday.
As soon as the proceedings began in the assembly, pro tem speaker K Lakshminarayanan announced the election of Selvam as Speaker of the House.
Selvam was elected to the House from Manavely constituency and he is among the first legislators.
Selvam's was the only nominated received till 12 noon, the deadline on Tuesday for the election of the Speaker.
Selvam is the 21st Speaker of territorial Assembly.
Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Leader of Opposition R Sivaconducted Selvam to the seat of Speaker.
AINRC and BJP are constituents of the NDA here and have formed the government.
AINRC leader N Rangasamy alone was sworn as Chief Minister on May 7 pending induction of other ministers belonging to the AINRC and BJP.
