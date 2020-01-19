From teacher's pet to 'bully' on campus: ABVP and its relationship with BJP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP’s) charter of aims and purposes is clear that students’ power should be treated as “the nation’s power and not a nuisance” to be frittered away on turbulent varsity conflicts and “politicking”.

Ideally, it is an “asset” that should be funnelled into playing a “leading role in public education, public service...while confronting corruption and anti-national attributes with fervent pride...” Founded as the student front of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1949 by ...