Mayawati confident of forming govt in UP with Brahmin support

-
ALSO READ
BSP supremo Mayawati demands strict action in Dalit girl murder case
BSP to contest assembly polls in three states on its own: Mayawati
Take steps to prevent spread of Covid-19 in villages: Mayawati to UP govt
BSP to support bill to enable states to make their own OBC lists: Mayawati
Cabinet expansion cannot cover up govt's wrong policies: Mayawati
-
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Tuesday asserted that the BSP would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh with the support from the 'Prabuddha Varg' (Brahmin).
Addressing a meeting at the BSP headquarters here to mark the culmination of the party's 'Prabuddha Varg Sammelans', Mayawati said, "We have always respected all castes. This party does not belong to any one caste but to all.
"As chief minister in all my terms, I have ensured that everyone got due respect. The interests of Brahmins and other communities are secure in the BSP."
She further said that she had never made false promises to people like the BJP does, but has worked for the development and welfare of all.
In her first public appearance in the pandemic, Mayawati clarified that she did not hold meetings during the pandemic because that would have given the state government a chance to target her party members.
"Even for the Prabuddha Sammelans, the state government had set a limit for participants. They would have put my party workers in jail if the numbers exceeded the limit and that would have impacted the party campaign for elections," she explained.
She said that after the BSP started Prabuddha Varg Sammelan, other parties followed suit.
"But the 'Prabuddha Varg' is intelligent enough to know where their interests are safe," she said.
Mayawati also asked her party leaders to enrol a minimum of 1,000 Brahmins in each Assembly constituency in the state.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU