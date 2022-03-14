Nitish wants to centralise power in his hand: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav hits out at CM Nitish Kumar over Madhubani ADJ assault
RJD leader Tejashwi slams Nitish govt for alleged forgery of Covid data
Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar govt over NITI Aayog ranking of Bihar
Bihar govt silent over JDU leader's role in journalist's murder: Tejashwi
Vikassheel Insaan Party backs Nitish's leadership amid JDU-BJP rift
-
In wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar having a heated exchange with Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha in the Assembly on Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed the former's working style is fast becoming of a dictator.
"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wants to centralise power in his own hand. He is behaving like a dictator. Whatever happened in Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Monday reflected his dictatorship attitude to common people. I want to ask the people of Bihar to decide whether they live under a dictator or under democracy," he said at a party event in Muzaffarpur.
"Speaker Vijay Sinha pointed out that the officialdom is so dominant in Bihar that a 'Thanedar' (SHO) is not listening to him, the one who is sitting on the highest constitutional post of Bihar. Imagine what would happen to MLAs of opposition and ruling parties of the state. They are not listening to MLAs like me," Tejashwi Yadav said.
"Jitan Ram Manjhi or Mukesh Sahani pointed out that the bureaucrats are not listening to them despite being coalition partners in the Nitish Kumar government. Mukesh Sahani claimed that a peon is not giving him any respect despite he being the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister in the government.
"I want Nitish Kumar to clarify whether he is running a 'sarkar' (government) or circus," he added.
Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition, also alleged that if law enforcement agencies conduct raids on the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary, "they would find billions of rupees".
"The bureaucrats are directly involved in liquor operations in Bihar," he alleged.
--IANS
ajk/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU