Dynasty politics dangerous for democracy, we have to fight against it: PM

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
BJP to finalise candidates for Assembly polls at CEC meeting today
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
-
Underlining that the BJP is against dynasty politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is because of him that children of several MPs didn't get tickets in the recently concluded assembly polls, according to sources.
Both Modi and BJP president J P Nadda were felicitated at the BJP parliamentary party meeting here for the saffron party's election victory in four states.
In the recently concluded assembly polls in five states, the BJP retained power in four, including politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.
Addressing the meeting, Modi asked the party MPs to fight against dynasty politics as it is dangerous for democracy, sources said.
To fight dynasty politics, the BJP has to put a check on such practices within the organisation, Modi said, adding that if the children of some party MPs didn't get tickets in assembly polls, it was because of him, according to sources.
Modi also appreciated the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files' and suggested that such movies should be made more often, sources said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU