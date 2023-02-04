Gehlot says Khattar's remarks on Rajasthan's OPS 'factually incorrect'

-
ALSO READ
Old pension scheme: Is politics trumping economics?
BS Number Wise: Old scheme puts burden of employee pension on the states
Govt employees' pension: 'Old versus new' debate gathers momentum
Universal Pension Scheme: New EPFO scheme may cover unorganised workers
RBI advises states against reverting to old pension scheme, says big risk
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his Haryana counterpart's reported remarks on his government having withdrawn the old pension scheme was "factually incorrect".
In a statement in Hindi posted on Twitter, Gehlot said the old pension scheme (OPS) was implemented in Rajasthan from April 1, 2022 and 621 employees who retired after coming into service after 2004 have been given its benefit. In future, all employees will be given the benefit of the old pension scheme, he said.
In the statement addressed to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he said, "It is learnt through the media that you made a statement on the old pension scheme for government employees, saying that Rajasthan has withdrawn the announcement on OPS. I want to tell you that someone gave you wrong information due to which you made a statement that is factually incorrect."
"For your information, I would like to tell you that a similar false statement was made by former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur during the assembly elections there, so I went to Shimla during the assembly elections and held a press conference and told truth to the people of Himachal Pradesh," Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, said.
Gehlot also requested Khattar to implement the old pension scheme in Haryana.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU