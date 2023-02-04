BJP MLAs protest outside CM residence over unpaid dues at 12 DU colleges

Delhi MLAs staged a sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday to protest against the non-payment of salaries and allowances for the last five months in 12 colleges of the that are managed by the AAP government.

MLAs raised questions on said Kejriwal government's education model, arguing that professors and non-teaching staff of these 12 colleges are in "miserable condition".

They demanded that the UGC should take over all these colleges as the "Kejriwal government is not giving grants to these colleges".

The protest, led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, was attended by MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Omprakash Sharma, Anil Vajpayee, Ajay Mahawar and Abhay Verma.

Bidhuri said that the development of these 12 colleges has come to a complete halt. Even the staff is not getting medical facility, and all other allowances have also been stopped.

He further said that in these 12 colleges managed by the Delhi government, there are guest teachers, contract employees and temporary employees, who hardly get Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. "Imagine what would be their condition if they were not being paid their salaries for 5 months."

He said that the staff of these 12 colleges are "now suffering badly and the only permanent solution is that the UGC should take over these colleges as the Kejriwal government has completely failed in managing these colleges".

