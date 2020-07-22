Gehlot writes to PM Modi, accuses Shekhawat of trying to topple Cong govt

Rajasthan Chief Minister has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging attempts to topple his government and naming Union minister

In the letter written on Sunday, the chief minister accused Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some over ambitious leaders of his own party for being involved in the conspiracy.





ALSO READ: Gehlot vs Pilot reaches top court: SC hearing on Speaker's plea tomorrow

Gehlot said the alleged attempt to bring down the Congress government in the state insulted the people's mandate and was an open violation of constitutional values.

He cited the examples of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, the two states lost by the Congress over the past year.