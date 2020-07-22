JUST IN
Gehlot writes to PM Modi, accuses Shekhawat of trying to topple Cong govt

Gehlot said the alleged attempt to bring down the Congress government in the state insulted the people's mandate and was an open violation of constitutional values.

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot cited the examples of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, the two states lost by the Congress over the past year

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging attempts to topple his government and naming Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In the letter written on Sunday, the chief minister accused Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some over ambitious leaders of his own party for being involved in the conspiracy.

Gehlot said the alleged attempt to bring down the Congress government in the state insulted the people's mandate and was an open violation of constitutional values.

He cited the examples of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, the two states lost by the Congress over the past year.
First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 20:47 IST

