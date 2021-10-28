Amarinder announces his party will contest all 117 Punjab assembly seats

Former Chief Minister on Wednesday said his newly announced political party will contest the upcoming elections from all 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

Addressing media here, Captain claimed several workers are going to join his new party.

"When the time comes we will fight all 117 seats, whether we fight in adjustment or we fight on our own only time will tell... Plenty of workers is coming in... We are waiting for an appropriate moment," Amarinder Singh said.

He also made it clear that the process of launching a new political party is ongoing and he will disclose the name and symbol once confirmed by the Election Commission.

"Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it," added former CM.

Amarinder Singh addressed the press conference on Wednesday in Chandigarh sharing the details of the achievements of his 4.5 years of government in Punjab.

Earlier, Amarinder Singh media advisor Raveen Thukral had announced through a series of Tweets, former Punjab Chief Minister will launch a party of his own.

In the tweets earlier, Singh had also claimed that his new political outfit might form an alliance with the BJP too if the issues of farmer protest are resolved in the interest of farmers.

Singh resigned last month as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the after months of a rift with Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state. Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state.

Punjab is slated to go through assembly polls in 2022. In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)