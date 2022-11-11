JUST IN
TMC slams govt for denying party chairmanship of Parliamentary committees
Lalu Yadav's daughter to donate a kidney to her father for a transplant
Sanjay Raut's bail exposed 'vendetta politics' of BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge
Double-engine govt necessary for development of Himachal: Anurag Thakur
Promising return of old pension scheme not an election 'jumla': Priyanka
Multiple CM faces our strength, not weakness: Congress President Kharge
Sharad Pawar not to join Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh
Congress failed to keep up job promise in 2003, says Anurag Thakur
Why does Rahul not visit Raebareli during Bharat Jodo Yatra: BJP leader
Governor vs government face-off intensifies in three southern states
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Liquor ban has not been successful in Bihar: JD (U) leader Upendra Kushwaha
Business Standard

Govt believes in speed and scale, unlike previous regimes, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government believes speed as India's aspiration and scale as its strength

Topics
Narendra Modi | Modi govt | central government

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government believes speed as India's aspiration and scale as its strength.

He also stressed that along with physical infrastructure, social infrastructure needs to be strengthened

"Earlier governments believed speed is a luxury and scale a risk, but we changed it, we believe speed as India's aspiration and scale as India's strength," Modi said.

He was addressing a public meeting after unveiling a 108-feet tall statue of Bengaluru founder 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda and inaugurating terminal 2 of the international airport near here.

Noting that India is known across the world for start-ups and Bengaluru has a huge role in this, the PM said, "Bengaluru represents start-up spirit, which puts India in a separate league."

Listing various achievements of Karnataka, including that it is at the forefront of electric vehicle manufacturing, he said, the State is progressing with the strength of "double engine..."

Modi also noted that the world is admiring the strides India has made in the digital payments system.

Speaking about the 'Vande Bharat Express', which he flagged off here on Friday, he said it is a symbol that India has now left the days of stagnation behind.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU