Lalu Yadav's daughter to donate a kidney to her father for a transplant

-
ALSO READ
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to hospital; now stable, say doctors
Patna: RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav in hospital after shoulder fracture
RJD chief Lalu Prasad to soon go to Singapore for kidney transplant
CBI registers another graft case against Lalu Yadav, raids 17 places
'BJP will be wiped out', says RJD chief Lalu Yadav before leaving for Delhi
-
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav's Singapore-based daughter will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member said on Thursday.
Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment of his kidney problems.
The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant.
His daughter Rohini Acharya, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life, a family member told PTI.
Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.
It is not clear where the kidney transplant surgery will happen and when.
Doctors at AIIMS, where he was treated earlier, said they are not aware of the development. A doctor added on the condition of anonymity added that no permission would be required from AIIMS if the transplant happens in another country.
Transplants in India are governed by strict dos and don'ts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU