JUST IN
RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter to donate kidney to her father: Report
Sanjay Raut's bail exposed 'vendetta politics' of BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge
Double-engine govt necessary for development of Himachal: Anurag Thakur
Promising return of old pension scheme not an election 'jumla': Priyanka
Multiple CM faces our strength, not weakness: Congress President Kharge
Sharad Pawar not to join Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh
Congress failed to keep up job promise in 2003, says Anurag Thakur
Why does Rahul not visit Raebareli during Bharat Jodo Yatra: BJP leader
Governor vs government face-off intensifies in three southern states
Former Gujarat CM Rupani, ex-Dy CM Patel not to contest Assembly polls
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Sanjay Raut's bail exposed 'vendetta politics' of BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge
Business Standard

Lalu Yadav's daughter to donate a kidney to her father for a transplant

Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

Topics
Lalu Prasad Yadav | kidney transplant | Rashtriya Janata Dal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav's Singapore-based daughter will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member said on Thursday.

Yadav, 74, returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment of his kidney problems.

The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant.

His daughter Rohini Acharya, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life, a family member told PTI.

Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. He has been jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

It is not clear where the kidney transplant surgery will happen and when.

Doctors at AIIMS, where he was treated earlier, said they are not aware of the development. A doctor added on the condition of anonymity added that no permission would be required from AIIMS if the transplant happens in another country.

Transplants in India are governed by strict dos and don'ts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lalu Prasad Yadav

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU