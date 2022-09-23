JUST IN
CBI, ED no more 'caged parrot' but 'jewels of law': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Will BJP's negative attitude towards Muslims ever change, asks Mayawati
Have decided to contest for Congress president's post: Raj CM Ashok Gehlot
Shah in Bihar to prepare for 2024 LS Polls as BJP comes up with new slogan
Demonetisation was financial attack on traders, says Rahul Gandhi
Government does not interfere in functioning of ED, says FM Sitharaman
One-man, one-post commitment expected to be maintained: Rahul Gandhi
BJP spent over Rs 340 cr on poll campaigns in five states, maximum in UP
Maha Dussehra rally: Shinde faction MLA moves HC to block Uddhav's plea
AAP government in Punjab likely to call state assembly session again
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
CBI, ED no more 'caged parrot' but 'jewels of law': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Business Standard

New Congress chief will be proxy of Gandhis, remote-controlled by them: BJP

"What capacity will she have as she will become a former president? Shouldn't Congress MLAs decide? If Gandhis will have the remote control then why this sham election," Shehzad Poonawalla said

Topics
Congress | BJP | Shehzad Poonawalla

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP
Shehzad Poonawalla also noted that Congress leader P Chidambaram had said recently that whoever be the next president, Rahul Gandhi will have a preeminent position in the party.

The BJP on Friday claimed the new Congress president will be a "proxy" of the Gandhi family and will be remote-controlled by them "like" former prime minister "Manmohan Singh was".

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla cited the comment of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, seen as the likely next Congress president, that a call on his replacement will be taken by the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi and its in-charge for the state Ajay Maken.

"What capacity will she have as she will become a former president? Shouldn't Congress MLAs decide? If Gandhis will have the remote control then why this sham election," he said, referring to the ongoing poll process for the next president of the opposition party.

He noted that Congress leader P Chidambaram had said recently that whoever be the next president, Rahul Gandhi will have a preeminent position in the party.

"This was a proof that the next president of Congress will be a proxy of the Gandhis and will be remote controlled by Gandhis like Manmohan Singh was by Sonia Gandhi," he alleged in a statement.

These statements have made it clear that the ongoing poll process is nothing but an eyewash, Poonawalla claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 16:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU