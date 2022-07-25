Govt trying to save 'big fish': Mayawati on transfer controversy in UP

-
Amid the controversy surrounding the transfers in Uttar Pradesh's health and public works departments, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has alleged the government is trying to save some "big fish" involved.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the portfolio of health, had on July 4 written to the additional chief secretary, medical and health, demanding an explanation over the "lapse" in not "fully implementing the transfer policy in postings in the current session".
At a meeting of the BSP office-bearers from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday, Mayawati alleged the people of Uttar Pradesh are harassed due to corruption at every level.
"They are now witnessing how the game of corruption is being played in transfer-posting, which has become an industry. The state government has been compelled to unmask it but efforts are on to save some 'big fish' of this game," she alleged.
After Pathak's letter surfaced on social media, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a committee led by the chief secretary to probe the transfers in the health department.
A few days ago, Adityanath had ordered the suspension of five Public Works Department (PWD) officials, soon after the removal of its minister Jitin Prasada's officer on special duty, following allegations of irregularities and non-compliance to the transfer policy.
Those suspended include Manoj Kumar Gupta, Engineer-in-Chief (Development) and the head of the department. The other officials are Engineer-in-chief (Project and Planning) Rakesh Kumar Saxena, Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav, Administrative Officer Pankaj Dixit and Principal Assistant Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia.
A disciplinary inquiry has been instituted against them.
