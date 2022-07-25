PM to address event marking 10th death anniversary of Harmohan Yadav today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme marking the 10th death anniversary of the late Harmohan Singh Yadav on Monday at 4
The Prime Minister's office informed that Harmohan Singh Yadav (18 October, 1921 - 25 July, 2012) was a towering figure and leader of the Yadav community. Prime Minister's participation in the programme is in recognition of the contribution of the late leader for farmers, backward classes and other sections of the society.
Harmohan Singh Yadav remained active in politics for a long time and served in various capacities as MLC, MLA, member of Rajya Sabha and chairman of 'Akhil Bhartiya Yadav Mahasabha'. He was also instrumental in establishing many educational institutions in and around Kanpur with the help of his son Sukhram Singh.
Harmohan Singh Yadav was awarded Shaurya Chakra in 1991 for display of valour in protecting the lives of several Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
