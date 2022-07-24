PM Narendra Modi hails President Kovind's farewell address as 'inspiring'

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell address to the nation as "inspiring" and said his remarks showcase his passion towards national progress.
President Kovind urged youths to stay connected to their roots and appealed to all to protect the environment for the coming generations, saying mother nature is in deep agony and the climate crisis can endanger the very future of this planet.
In his farewell address to the nation, Kovind emphasised that the country is getting equipped to make the 21st century "the century of India".
"An inspiring address by President Kovind," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.
"His remarks showcase his passion towards national progress and reflect the spirit with which he served the nation as our President," Modi said.
President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as the country's 15th President on Monday.
In his last televised address to the nation, Kovind hailed India's democracy, saying it has "created pathways to let each citizen take part in the shaping of our collective destiny".
