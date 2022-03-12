Mayawati accuses media of adopting casteist approach to harm BSP

With the still reeling from its worst-ever performance in assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, party supremo Saturday accused the of adopting "casteist and hateful approach" towards the party, and asked its spokesperson to boycott TV debates.

Her outburst came through a series of tweets two days after the slumped to its lowest ever tally of seats in Uttar Pradesh, winning just one in the current state polls.

She claimed the adopted a "casteist, hateful and despicable approach" to "harm" the Ambedkarite movement during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on the instructions of "their bosses".

"Therefore, all the spokespersons of the party -- Sudheendra Bhadauria, Dharamvir Choudhary, MH Khan, Faizan Khan and Seema Kushwaha -- will no longer participate in TV debates etc," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)