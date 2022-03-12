Mayawati accuses media of adopting casteist approach to harm BSP

-
With the BSP still reeling from its worst-ever performance in assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, party supremo Mayawati Saturday accused the media of adopting "casteist and hateful approach" towards the party, and asked its spokesperson to boycott TV debates.
Her outburst came through a series of tweets two days after the BSP slumped to its lowest ever tally of seats in Uttar Pradesh, winning just one in the current state polls.
She claimed the media adopted a "casteist, hateful and despicable approach" to "harm" the Ambedkarite BSP movement during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on the instructions of "their bosses".
"Therefore, all the spokespersons of the party -- Sudheendra Bhadauria, Dharamvir Choudhary, MH Khan, Faizan Khan and Seema Kushwaha -- will no longer participate in TV debates etc," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
