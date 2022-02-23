UP Assembly Elections: BSP President Mayawati casts vote in Lucknow

-
-
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati was among the first political leaders to cast her vote in Lucknow.
Mayawati reached the polling booth in Mall Avenue at 8 a.m.
After casting her vote, she told reporters that she was confident that the BSP would repeat the 2007 performance and form a government on its own.
She said that the people were upset at the non-performance of the BJP and SP governments, especially on the law-and-order issue.
She said that the people wanted the BSP back in power because they had seen its past performances.
--IANS
amita/dpb
