Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel govt's new ministers to take oath today

-
ALSO READ
Assam: BJP expels 7 more leaders for contesting against party candidates
1 job per family, implementation of CAA in BJP manifesto for Bengal polls
Rahul Gandhi is on political tourism in Kerala, says BJP Chief Nadda
Govt could withdraw new farm laws considering upcoming UP polls: BJP leader
Congress, AJP hold talks for common oppn candidates in Assam bypolls
-
New ministers of the Bhupendra Patel-led government in Gujarat will take oath on Thursday at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar amid speculation that the BJP may induct new faces into the state cabinet, with just over a year left for the state Assembly polls.
There has been suspense over ministerial faces, whose names have not been declared so far, in the backdrop of the BJP's "no repeat" formula.
Earlier, the ruling BJP announced that the swearing-in ceremony would be held on Wednesday afternoon and preparations for the same had started at the governor's house in the state capital.
However, the plan was later dropped all of a sudden and banners of the swearing-in ceremony were also taken down.
Neither the BJP nor the state government gave any reason for the postponement.
On Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister's Office announced that the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers will be held at 1.30 pm at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital Gandhinagar on Thursday.
Patel (59), a first-time MLA from Ahmedabad, took over as the new Gujarat chief minister on Monday after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani last Saturday.
According to sources, the BJP leadership has decided to try new faces this time and drop almost all the past ministers, even some senior ones, who were part of the previous Rupani government. However, there was no official word from the BJP about it.
Many believe that the "no repeat" formula has been proposed keeping in mind the 2022 Assembly polls as the BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for more than two decades, wants to go to voters with a clean slate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU