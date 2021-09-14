Sushmita Dev, ex-Congress leader who joined TMC, nominated to Rajya Sabha

The on Tuesday nominated Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the party after quitting the Congress, to the upper house of

"We are extremely pleased to nominate @SushmitaDevAITC to the Upper House of the @MamataOfficial's vision to empower women and ensure their maximum participation in shall help our society to achieve much more!" the party tweeted.

Dev, who was one of the spokespersons of the grand-old party and its women's wing chief, switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led camp last month.

She has been assigned the job of looking after the party's functioning in Assam and Tripura.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)