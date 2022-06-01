Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma lashes out at Hardik Patel

On the eve of former Congressman joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in-charge and ex-Rajasthan minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Patidar leader, saying Patel's unrestrained statements against him shows his true character.

In a recent interview, Patel had claimed that Sharma once said that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had ruined everything in the desert state and the will not even get 15 seats in next Assembly elections.

Sharma said, "The made Patel a star campaigner during the recently-held Assembly polls in five states, where he was seen criticising Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP. Now he has suddenly started cursing Rahul Gandhi. This shows his true nature," Sharma said.

Sharma added that Patel needs to understand that is not business.

"It is a path of dedication. He (Patel) is making unrestrained statements against me and our leader Rahul Gandhi after leaving the party. This reflects his character," he said.

Sharma, the in-charge for affairs at the AICC, also questioned Patel's decision to join the BJP and "withdrawal of cases" lodged against him during the Patidar agitation in Gujarat, and alleged that the young leader was in constant touch with the BJP and the top Congress leadership was aware of it.

--IANS

arc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)