Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma lashes out at Hardik Patel

On the eve of former Congressman Hardik Patel joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gujarat Congress in-charge and ex-Rajasthan minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Patidar leader, saying Patel's unrestrained statements against him shows his true character.
In a recent interview, Patel had claimed that Sharma once said that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had ruined everything in the desert state and the Congress will not even get 15 seats in next Assembly elections.
Sharma said, "The Congress made Patel a star campaigner during the recently-held Assembly polls in five states, where he was seen criticising Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP. Now he has suddenly started cursing Rahul Gandhi. This shows his true nature," Sharma said.
Sharma added that Patel needs to understand that politics is not business.
"It is a path of dedication. He (Patel) is making unrestrained statements against me and our leader Rahul Gandhi after leaving the party. This reflects his character," he said.
Sharma, the in-charge for Gujarat affairs at the AICC, also questioned Patel's decision to join the BJP and "withdrawal of cases" lodged against him during the Patidar agitation in Gujarat, and alleged that the young leader was in constant touch with the BJP and the top Congress leadership was aware of it.
