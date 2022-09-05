Gujarat polls: Rahul promises farm loan waiver, LPG cylinder at Rs 500

-
ALSO READ
Domestic LPG cylinder rate increased by Rs 50 from today; check prices
Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 135; domestic LPG price unchanged
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; to cost Rs 999.50
Changes in rules from August 1: LPG cylinder price, BoB payment scheme
Commercial LPG price hiked for 3rd month straight by Rs 102.50/cylinder
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers in Gujarat, LPG cylinder at Rs 500 instead of the current price of Rs 1,000, free electricity to farmers and up to 300 units of free power to general consumers if his party comes to power in the state.
Addressing the 'Parivartan Sankalp Rally' in Ahmedabad, Gandhi made a promises for people of Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year, including creation of 10 lakh new jobs, building 3,000 English medium schools and free education to girls.
"The BJP government here will waive loans of top industrialists, but have you ever heard that they have waived loans of farmers?" Gandhi asked.
"I promise to waive loans of up to Rs 3 lakh of each farmer after we come to power in Gujarat, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU