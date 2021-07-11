Hindu boy lying to Hindu girl also jihad, will bring law against it: Sarma

-
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said a Hindu boy lying to a Hindu girl is also Jihad adding that the cabinet will bring a law against it.
Briefing media persons, the chief minister said, "Hindu boy lying to a Hindu girl is also Jihad. We will bring a law against it."
"Hindutva is 5,000 years old and way of life. Adherents of most religions are descendants of Hindus," he added.
Assuring no Delta plus variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Assam, Sarma said, "As of now, there is no Delta plus variant of COVID-19 in Assam. We are doing genomic sequencing in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to take stock of vaccination status in northeastern states on Tuesday at 11 am."
On border tensions with neighboring states, Sarma said, "Some tension is going on in both Assam-Nagaland and Assam-Mizoram borders. Assam Police has been deployed to protect our constitutional boundary. Being the gateway to the northeast, we are always open to discussions but do not encroach on our land."
Earlier on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reshuffled portfolios in the state cabinet.
"The State will have a new independent Department of Indigenous Faith and Culture," Sarma said.
