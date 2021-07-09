AAP focused on publicity, Gujarat govt on implementing welfare schemes: CM

Taking a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for its full-page advertisements in major newspapers of about a welfare scheme for families affected by COVID-19, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is interested more in publicity than in implementing the plan.

The Chief Minister also announced an increase in the upper age for receiving financial assistance - from 18 to 21 - by children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 in Referring to the government's recently launched "Bal Seva Yojna", Rupani said the BJP government in the state gives Rs 4,000 per month to COVID-19 orphans, much higher than what is being offered by the administration (to affected families in Delhi). "These ads show that they (the government in Delhi) are more interested in publicity than implementing schemes. Unlike the AAP, we focus only on schemes.

"As against Rs 2,500 offered by them, we give Rs 4,000 as a compensation" Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar when asked about the ad campaign launched by the rival party, which has announced plans to contest on all seats in Gujarat in the 2022 assembly polls. "Under our scheme, orphan children are eligible to get a monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 till the age of 21 and then Rs 6,000 if they continue higher studies till they turn 24. "We have already deposited the money into the bank accounts of affected children. It shows we are more interested in scheme implementation than in publicity," the BJP leader said. Under the 'Bal Seva Yojna', the Gujarat government had on July 7 disbursed monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 each to 776 children who have lost both their parents to COVID-19 in the state. Notably, when the scheme was announced a month back, the state government had said the eligible children will get the monthly assistance of Rs 4,000 till the age of 18. On Friday, Rupani announced that children will continue to get the financial assistance of Rs 4,000 till they turn 21. If they opt for higher studies after the age of 21, the state government would give Rs 6,000 per month till they attain the age of 24, he added.

The full page advertisements in major Gujarati and English newspapers of Gujarat were meant to inform the masses about the government's new scheme, "Chief Minister's COVID-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme", for the people of Delhi. As per the advertisement, the AAP government would give a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to Delhi-based families whose earning member has died due to COVID-19.

It added that a one-time compensation of Rs 50,000 will also be given to families on death of any member due to COVID-19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)