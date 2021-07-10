Prime Minister Modi to chair meeting of Council of Ministers on July 14

-
ALSO READ
Leaking official secrets of military operations is treason: Congress
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday
PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in RS today
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in Kochi on Sunday
Cyclon Yaas: PM Modi meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review damages
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting with Council of Ministers on July 14 to discuss key issues amid ongoing Covid-19 crisis as well as other issues to take forward the country to fulfill his 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self reliant India) vision.
Sources said that the Prime Minister will take a brief plan from each of the ministers about their future roadmap to manage the crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic which has widely affected almost all sectors of the economy, especially the health sector, and other matters related to the growth of the country.
The meeting is expected to witness many notable issues and discussion related to key ministries like Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, now being handled by Mansukh Mandaviya, and education being taken care of by Dharmendra Pradhan.
The meeting would be the second such interaction with the 75 council of Ministers after Modi carried out a major expansion and reshuffle of his ministers on Wednesday.
The Union Cabinet and the Council of Ministers meetings were held back-to-back on Thursday, a day after the major rejig in the Central government.
It is usual for the Prime Minister to convene meetings of the Union Cabinet as well as the Council of Ministers after a reshuffle and expansion exercise.
On Wednesday's exercise saw the induction 36 new ministers and promotion of seven old ministers.
--IANS
rak/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU