Imran Khan is PM because of Pak Army, don't expect anything from him: BJP

The ruling BJP on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister saying he is in the chair on the directions of his country's army and India will not hold talks with the neighbour till its soldiers are being killed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) remarks came after Khan hit out at India for cancelling a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the (UNGA) in New York this month.

"..all my life, I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture," Khan tweeted earlier on Saturday.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister asked what else can be expected from a "person who is sitting in the position of prime minister at the directions of his country's army".

"There will be no talks with till our soldiers keep getting killed," he said at a press conference here.

India on Friday cited the "brutal" killing of three policemen in and the release of the postal stamps "glorifying" Kashmiri militant for calling off the meeting between and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Announcing the cancellation of the meeting, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson had said the incidents "exposed" the "true face" of Pakistan's new Prime Minister to the world as well as Islamabad's evil agenda behind the proposal for talks.