Winter session of Parliament to begin from December 7: Pralhad Joshi
Inclusive development essential of democracy: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

He said chartered accountants have an important role as agents of economic change and in establishing a prosperous economic system

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Om Birla
Om Birla (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said inclusive development is essential for a democracy and it can be achieved through discussion, dialogue and deliberation.

Addressing the 21st World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai, Birla described chartered accountants as "saints of the new economic order". They are the engines and architects of the economic world, he said.

Talking about development and democracy, Birla said,"The foundation principle of democracy is inclusive development and it can be done through discussion, dialogue and deliberation."

Birla called upon chartered accountants to further strengthen democracy with their efficiency and functioning, and by playing an active role in ensuring inclusive development.

He said chartered accountants have an important role as agents of economic change and in establishing a prosperous economic system.

This because, now the whole world is one and whatever crisis comes in the world-- social or economic -- they affect all countries, the speaker said.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 23:29 IST

