Business Standard

Opposition BJP and Congress boycott Odisha Governor's address to Assembly

The Budget Session of Odisha Assembly on Tuesday began on a stormy note with opposition BJP and Congress boycotting Governor Ganeshi Lal's address to the House.

Topics
BJP | Odisha  | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting
BJP National President JP Nadda during the party's Office Bearers' meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi

The Budget Session of Odisha Assembly on Tuesday began on a stormy note with opposition BJP and Congress boycotting Governor Ganeshi Lal's address to the House.

Both the opposition parties also criticised the BJD government over the assassination of minister Naba Kishore Das in his home constituency of Jharsuguda and also on the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra stood up and targeted the state government for "failing" to protect the life of a sitting minister following which his party MLAs rushed to well of the House.

The opposition BJP members who were protesting by standing near their respective seats, later joined the Congress members in the well and raised anti-BJD slogans.

As the Governor went on delivering his address to the House, BJP members first walked out of the House followed by Congress members.

"We boycott the Governor's address as he (governor) is giving a rosy picture on the development of the state. The law and order situation has completely collapsed," said BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi.

Senior Congress member Suresh Routray said outside the House: "We have no objection to the Governor. He is a good man. But, the government narrates a wrong picture in his mouth. Therefore, we boycott the governor's address."

The saffron party legislators then staged a sit-in at the entrance of the House holding placards.

Later, the opposition members returned to the House and participated in the obituary reference made to sitting member and minister Naba Kishore Das, ex-MLA Gangadhar Das and Arjun Charan Das, ex-MLA.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra, CLP leader Narasingha Mishra and CPI(M) leader Laxman Munda participated in the obituary reference.

Speaker B K Arukha announced the adjournment of the House till 10.30 am of Wednesday as a mark of respect to the departed members of the Assembly.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 15:37 IST

