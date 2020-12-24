Independents being coaxed to join political party after DDC polls: NC

-
The National Conference (NC) alleged on Thursday that several Independent candidates, who have emerged as winners in the DDC polls, are being coaxed and coerced to join a certain political party and asked the State Election Commission to act swiftly to save the sanctity of the polls.
In a letter to State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma, NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar sought his immediate and forceful intervention so that the entire election process does not go futile.
"I thank you for the successful conduct of the DDC elections 2020. However, while the elections and the counting commenced uneventfully, the entire exercise is set to go futile if you do not intervene immediately and forcefully," Sagar said in the letter.
He added that a very disturbing state of affairs has come to the party's notice as several Independent candidates, who won in the DDC polls, are "being coaxed and coerced" to join a certain political party.
"There are touts who are encouraging horse-trading. A display of money and bidding of price for joining them are taking place. At some places, threats and coercion are also being employed," the NC leader said.
He said the SEC should ensure that such "undemocratic practices" are looked into and that action is taken.
"The EC can employ other means to ascertain our fears and concerns. Looking forward for your swift action to save the sanctity of these elections," Sagar said in the letter.
