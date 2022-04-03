India's stature has grown in world ever since BJP govt: Rajnath Singh

-
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief President Kovind on chopper crash
Run-up to DefExpo-22: Rajnath Singh reaches out to global defence industry
India's defence exports in past 7 years have crossed Rs 38,000 cr: Rajnath
Last rites of Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder to be held in Delhi today
Centre putting efforts to make defence sector 'Aatmanirbhar': Rajnath Singh
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India was earlier "perceived as a weak" country but now when it says something on international forums, the entire world "listens to it and seriously considers" its proposition.
Singh was addressing a 'Holi Milan' event organised by the Lucknow city unit of the BJP here.
"India was dependent on others earlier, but now it is becoming self-reliant. The dream of the prime minister is that all things are to be manufactured in India and the products made here should be exported to other countries. It is for the first time in the history of independent India that India's exports reached USD 400 billion," he said.
"India's stature has grown in the whole world ever since our government was formed at the Centre. Earlier India was perceived as weak but now when India says something on international forums, the whole world listens to its words and thinks seriously," Singh said.
The defence minister said India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been praised by many countries as well as the opposition parties. "The prime minister of Pakistan is also praising India," he said.
Singh said the BJP's support base is growing and it is now the first party since 1990 to touch the 100-seat mark in Rajya Sabha. "We have a majority in Lok Sabha and we will have a majority in Rajya Sabha as well," he said.
He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was praised by most countries, including the US, Germany, France and the UK. "We manufactured coronavirus vaccines and gave them to other countries," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU