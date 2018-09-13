Investigate who diluted Mallya's lookout notice: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

A day after claimed that he met Union Jaitley before leaving for London, Bharatiya (BJP) said that a lookout notice against the fugitive liquor baron was diluted from "Block" to "Report" which helped in his departure.

Swamy tweeted: "We have now two undeniable facts on the Mallya escape issue: 1. Look Out Notice was diluted on Oct 24, 2015 from "Block" to "Report" departure enabling Mallya to depart with 54 checked luggage items. 2. Mallya told FM in that he was leaving for "

Swamy also claimed that the dilution had been done at a very high level.

The BJP requested to enquire about the matter.

" could not have left the country if the lookout notice had not been watered down. Originally, the lookout notice for him was to stop him and hand him over to the police. The immigration authorities were directed to do that. But suddenly it was diluted to report Mallya's departure," Swamy said while speaking to ANI.

"This dilution must have been done at a very high level. It needs to be investigated. should personally look into the inquiry otherwise this will taint the reputation of the party," he added.

On Wednesday, Mallya, who left in March 2016, claimed that he had met the before leaving for "I met the before I left," Mallya claimed outside Westminster Magistrates' Court where his extradition case is being heard. Mallya is wanted in for allegedly defaulting on to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

Rebutting Mallya's claims, Jaitley told ANI on Wednesday: "I have seen the statement of where he claims to have met me with an offer of settlement. Nothing could be further from truth. I never gave him (Mallya) an appointment, never at my office, never at my residence. Nor I was ever offered to meet him."

Recalling an instance Jaitley said: "I do remember on one occasion, he misused his privileges of Member of and while I was walking from the to my room and (he) suggested that he was going to make some offer of settlement. I did not even bother to get details from him.