Is Sitharaman giving Pak clean chit on Uri, Pathankot, asks Chidambaram

Attacking Defence Minister for claiming that no major terror attack took place since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, senior Congress leader P. on Monday questioned her if she was giving a clean chit to in the 2016 Pathankot and Uri attacks.

In a series of tweets, the former Finance Minister also asked to locate Uri and Pathankot in India's map.

"The Defence Minister said that there has been no terror attack from after 2014. Will the Defence Minister pick up India's map and locate Pathankot and Uri?

"By saying these attacks were not from Pakistan, is the Defence Minister giving a clean chit to in respect of the Pathankot and Uri attacks?

During the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party Council on Saturday, Sitharam had claimed that there had been no major terrorist attack after 2014.

"All attempts to wreak havoc in the country have been eliminated at the border itself and this government has ensured that there are no opportunities for terrorists to disturb the peace," she had said.



'There has been no terrorist attack from Pakistan since 2014' says Defence Minister.

Will the Defence Minister take the map of India and locate Pathankot and Uri? — P. (@PChidambaram_IN) January 13, 2019

By saying these attacks were not by or from Pakistan, is the Defence Minister giving a clean chit to Pakistan in respect of the Pathankot and Uri attacks? — P. (@PChidambaram_IN) January 13, 2019

The attack on the Pathankot Air Force Station, part of the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force took place on January 2, 2016.

The also took place later that year on September 18 when four heavily armed militants attacked an Indian Army brigade headquarters in the Jammu and Kashmir town.