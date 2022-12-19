JUST IN
Youth from Gadchiroli not joining Naxal movement anymore, says Fadnavis
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir
Kullu admin writes to BRO for restoration of Sonia's plaque at Atal Tunnel
Modi govt 'rewarding' China instead of 'punishing' it, says Kejriwal
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Dausa after break
PM mediates in Ukraine war but ignores Maharashtra-Karnataka issue: Raut
BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of demoralising Army, compares him to 'Jaichand'
UP CM slams Rahul Gandhi over China remark, calls it condemnable
Bengal BJP core group to meet in Delhi on Dec 19 to decide LS polls roadmap
Rahul Gandhi should apologize to Army and the country: Haryana CM
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
ED, CBI, IT dept scared what order will come next from top, says Gehlot
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Jaishankar takes on Rahul Gandhi; objects to use of term 'pitai' for jawans

S Jaishankar strongly objected to use of the term "pitai" (beating) by Rahul Gandhi while referring to the India-China clash in Tawang, and asserted that our soldiers have stood their ground

Topics
Indian Army | S Jaishankar | Sino-India border

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar
Photo: Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday strongly objected to the use of the term "pitai" (beating) by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi while referring to the India-China clash in Tawang, and asserted that our soldiers have stood their ground in Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh and should be "appreciated and honoured".

There is no problem with political criticism of the government's actions, Jaishankar said, but objected to "direct or indirect" criticism of the soldiers guarding the country's frontiers.

His remarks during the debate on the Anti Maritime Piracy Bill in the Lok Sabha were in response to Gandhi's allegations in Jaipur last week that China had taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers, and was "beating our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

"The word 'pitai' (beating) should not be used for our jawans. Our jawans are standing their ground. They should be respected, they should be honoured, and they should be appreciated. This is not something that is appropriate," he said.

There is no problem with political differences or criticism of the government's action,"but, I think we should not directly or indirectly criticise our jawans. When our jawans are standing in Yangtse at 13,000 feet, defending our borders, they do not deserve the word 'pitai'," he said.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, Jaishankar said he has heard remarks that he needed to deepen his understanding of global developments.

"I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow and respect," the external affairs minister said.

Gandhi had also hit out at Jaishankar, saying he keeps making remarks but needs to "deepen his understanding."

Jaishankar also disapproved of the Congress' criticism of the government's celebrations over India's G-20 Presidency.

"This is a moment when the world is looking for Indian leadership. When the world values India's leadership. Just because something is rotational does not mean you are not valued," he said.

Participating in the debate, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that India's Presidency of the G-20 was being "propagated in a manner to glamourise an individual and a government."

"I don't know the significance of this kind of propaganda because .. as a system of rotation we have been entrusted to host G-20," Chowdhury said.

Jaishankar also appeared to be surprised by Chowdhury's remarks that the government was indifferent towards China.

"If we were indifferent to China then who sent the Indian Army to defend our posts? If we were indifferent to China then why are we pressurising China for de-escalation and disengagement? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal," Jaishankar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Army

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 19:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU