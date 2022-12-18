Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Dausa after break

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from here on Sunday after a day's break with Chief Minister and senior leader walking alongside the former Congress chief.

The yatra resumed from Kalakho here around 8 AM. Several people lined up since early morning to greet the yatra.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi will address a rally in Alwar on Monday.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed eight states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, . It completed 100 days Friday.

The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

It has seen participation from a cross-section of society, including film and TV celebrities such as Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri and Amol Palekar.

Besides participation from tinsel town celebrities, writers, military veterans, including former Navy chief admiral L Ramdas, Opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and the NCP's Supriya Sule, and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, have also joined the march at various points.

