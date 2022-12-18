JUST IN
PM mediates in Ukraine war but ignores Maharashtra-Karnataka issue: Raut
BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of demoralising Army, compares him to 'Jaichand'
UP CM slams Rahul Gandhi over China remark, calls it condemnable
Bengal BJP core group to meet in Delhi on Dec 19 to decide LS polls roadmap
Rahul Gandhi should apologize to Army and the country: Haryana CM
When will nation have 'China pe Charcha'?: Mallikarjun Kharge asks PM Modi
J P Nadda says Rahul Gandhi speaking language of China and Pakistan
Centre never questioned intention of opposition leaders: Rajnath Singh
BJP calls Rahul 'Jaichand', says Congress chief Kharge should expel him
MP BJP bats for 'one nation, one constitution', asks Cong to clear stance
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
PM mediates in Ukraine war but ignores Maharashtra-Karnataka issue: Raut
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Dausa after break

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed after a day's break with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot walking alongside the former Congress chief

Topics
Indian National Congress | Rahul Gandhi | Ashok Gehlot

Press Trust of India  |  Dausa (Rajasthan) 

Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walks with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot during Bharat Jodo Yatra. | Photo: Official Twitter Handle

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from here on Sunday after a day's break with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot walking alongside the former Congress chief.

The yatra resumed from Kalakho here around 8 AM. Several people lined up since early morning to greet the yatra.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi will address a rally in Alwar on Monday.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed eight states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, Rajasthan. It completed 100 days Friday.

The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

It has seen participation from a cross-section of society, including film and TV celebrities such as Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri and Amol Palekar.

Besides participation from tinsel town celebrities, writers, military veterans, including former Navy chief admiral L Ramdas, Opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and the NCP's Supriya Sule, and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, have also joined the march at various points.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 11:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU