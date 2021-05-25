Jayant Chaudhary unanimously elected new RLD president: Statement

-
Jayant Chaudhary was on Tuesday appointed as the new national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), according to a party statement.
His elevation to the post comes following the demise of party president and his father Ajit Singh, who had succumbed to COVID-19 on May 6.
The decision to elevate the 42-year-old Chaudhary, who was till now the party vice president, was taken during a virtual meeting of the party's national executive, the RLD statement read.
During the meeting, party's General Secretary Trilok Tyagi proposed Jayant's name for the post of national president which was approved by former MP and national general secretary Munshiram Pal and unanimously supported by all members of the national executive, it added.
Upon his appointment as the new RLD chief, Chaudhary expressed gratitude towards party members and called on them to follow the footsteps of party ideologues Chaudhary Charan Singh and Ajit Singh.
His father Ajit Singh had served as Union minister and was a multiple-time parliamentarian.
Jayant Chaudhary, a former Lok Sabha MP, graduated from Delhi University and in 2002 completed masters in accounting and finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
