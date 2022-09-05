Jharkhand CM Soren wins confidence motion with 48 votes, BJP stages walkout

-
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday won the trust vote amid a threat of disqualification in an office of profit case.
Soren got 48 votes, while the BJP walked out during the House proceedings.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Hemant Soren tabled a confidence motion in the Jharkhand Assembly. He claimed that the BJP was attempting to poach UPA MLAs, which prompted him to take the step.
The Chief Minister lambasted the BJP for creating uncertainty in the state.
Speaking on the motion, Soren said, "BJP wants to create division in the state and instill fear but till the UPA government is in place the BJP's plan will not succeed."
A majority of the UPA MLAs were sent to Raipur and arrived in Ranchi on Sunday evening amid a threat of poaching.
Soren's government is running with the support of Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
