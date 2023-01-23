JUST IN
Kashmiri Pandit delegation meets Rahul, says he may visit their township
Business Standard

JP Nadda in Jaipur to discuss preparations for PM Modi's visit on Jan 28

BJP President J.P. Nadda will arrive in Jaipur on Monday during which he will address the concluding session of the party's working committee meeting which started a day ago

Topics
BJP | Jaipur | rajasthan

IANS  |  Jaipur 

JP Nadda to arrive in Jaipur today for assembly elections in 2023
JP Nadda to arrive in Jaipur today for assembly elections in 2023 (Photo: ANI)

BJP President J.P. Nadda will arrive in Jaipur on Monday during which he will address the concluding session of the party's working committee meeting which started a day ago.

The ongoing meet is discussing the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rajasthan on January 28 and to strengthen the party at the booth-level.

Earlier on Sunday at the meeting of state office bearers, a strategy was chalked out to gherao the government during the Assembly session which started on Monday.

At the same time, leaders brainstormed to strengthen the party by putting an end to factionalism.

At the same time, on the lines of the public outrage campaign, it has now been decided to hold demonstrations and meetings from February 15 to March 15 to ghearo the Congress at the district level.

Meanwhile, Nadda's son Harish is getting married to Riddhi, daughter of hotel industry businessman Ramakant Sharma, on Wednesday at the city's Hotel Rajmahal Palace.

After the working committee meeting, the BJP President will take part in the functions of his son's wedding ceremony.

On January 26, he and family will depart from Jaipur.

--IANS

arc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 13:38 IST

`
