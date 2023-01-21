JUST IN
Delhi L-G making mockery of democracy by refusing to meet CM, MLAs: AAP
Delhi L-G making mockery of democracy by refusing to meet CM, MLAs: AAP

The Delhi-ruling AAP said on Saturday that Lt Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena is making mockery of democracy by refusing to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the elected MLAs

Topics
Aam Aadmi Party | AAP government | V K Saxena

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi-ruling AAP said on Saturday that Lt Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena "is making mockery of democracy by refusing to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the elected MLAs".

Senior AAP leader Atishi said, "Delhi's elected Chief Minister and MLAs had sought to meet the 'unelected' Centrally nominated L-G, but it is a matter of extreme shame that the L-G refused to give time to the elected representatives. The L-G is very clearly making a mockery of democracy by refusing to meet the Chief Minister and MLAs whom the public has repeatedly voted to power."

"The L-G is not meeting MLAs because he fears talking about law and order, and rising crime in Delhi," she claimed while taking to media here.

"The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has stated very clearly that the L-G has not been entrusted with any independent decision making powers... The L-G forsaking his commitment to the Constitution and the law of the land to work like a BJP spokesperson by writing malicious letters to the Chief Minister every day," the AAP leader asserted.

Atishi went on to suggest Saxena "to visit a government school of Delhi to meet the children who study there, and ask their parents about the changes brought during the last eight years".

"The schools that were in ruins eight years ago are producing engineers-doctors today. L-G is behaving like a BJP spokesperson, using data cooked up by the BJP to defame students and teachers," she added.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh said, "L-G's actions reveal a clear disdain and malice towards the education and future of the children in Delhi. The successful education model implemented by the Kejriwal government, recognised by even the former First Lady of the US, is being tarnished by false accusations from Saxena."

"Instead of supporting the regularisation of guest teachers in government schools, the L-G chooses to perpetuate harmful and unfounded allegations by calling them ghost teachers," Singh added, while reacting over the row between the L-G and the AAP government on issue of sending teachers to Finland for training.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 23:48 IST

