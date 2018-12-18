Will give shelter to anyone in need in West Bengal: Mamata on Migrants Day

Chief Minister Tuesday said that it was a humanitarian obligation to give refuge to migrants.

On International Migrants Day, she stated that her government to the best of its abilities would take care of anyone seeking shelter in

"Today is It is our humanitarian obligation to give refuge to migrants. In #Bangla we will take care of anyone who seeks shelter in our state, to the best of our abilities," Banerjee tweeted.



Banerjee, the supremo had been critical of the BJP-led Central government after over 40 lakh people were left out of the complete draft of Assams Register of Citizens (NRC).

She had also expressed her willingness that people whose names were not included in the list can come and stay in

is observed on December 18 in accordance with Resolution 55/93 of the United Nations General Assembly, adopted on December 4, 2000.