J&K Governor asks Centre to impose President's rule in state after Dec 19
Will give shelter to anyone in need in West Bengal: Mamata on Migrants Day

It is our humanitarian obligation to give refuge to migrants, said Mamata Banerjee

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

CM Mamata Banerjee has been vocal about the stand-off between the RBI and the government as much as she has expressed her angst against the CBI | Photo: Twitter
CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday said that it was a humanitarian obligation to give refuge to migrants.

On International Migrants Day, she stated that her government to the best of its abilities would take care of anyone seeking shelter in West Bengal.

"Today is International Migrants Day. It is our humanitarian obligation to give refuge to migrants. In #Bangla we will take care of anyone who seeks shelter in our state, to the best of our abilities," Banerjee tweeted.
 


Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress supremo had been critical of the BJP-led Central government after over 40 lakh people were left out of the complete draft of Assams National Register of Citizens (NRC).

She had also expressed her willingness that people whose names were not included in the list can come and stay in West Bengal.

International Migrants Day is observed on December 18 in accordance with Resolution 55/93 of the United Nations General Assembly, adopted on December 4, 2000.
First Published: Tue, December 18 2018. 10:30 IST

