Madhya Pradesh election 2018: Kamal Nath to take oath as CM on Dec 17

The Congress has won 114 seats in the 230-member House, the poll results of which were declared on December 11

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Congress State President Kamal Nath displays victory sign as he leaves after interacting with the media persons on the party's win in state Assembly elections, at PCC headquarters, in Bhopal
Congress State President Kamal Nath | Photo: PTI

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said he will take oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Lal Parade Ground here around 1.30 pm, Nath told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.

Nath, along with senior Congress leaders, including Digvijay Singh, Vivek Tankha and others met Governor Anandiben Patel and informed her about his election as Congress Legislature Party leader, following which the governor invited him for the oath.

The meeting lasted for nearly 50 minutes.

The Congress has won 114 seats in the 230-member House, the poll results of which were declared on December 11.

It has secured support of a total of 121 MLAs, including SP - 1 and BSP - 2 legislators as also of four independents, to cross the majority mark of 116 seats.

The party Thursday night named Nath as Madhya Pradesh's next chief minister after hours of hectic parleys held by party chief Rahul Gandhi with senior party leaders.
First Published: Fri, December 14 2018. 12:35 IST

