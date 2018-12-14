Madhya Pradesh election 2018: Kamal Nath to take oath as CM on Dec 17

Senior Congress leader said he will take oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Lal Parade Ground here around 1.30 pm, Nath told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.

Nath, along with senior Congress leaders, including Digvijay Singh, Vivek Tankha and others met Governor Anandiben Patel and informed her about his election as Congress Legislature Party leader, following which the governor invited him for the oath.

The meeting lasted for nearly 50 minutes.

The Congress has won 114 seats in the 230-member House, the poll results of which were declared on December 11.

It has secured support of a total of 121 MLAs, including SP - 1 and BSP - 2 legislators as also of four independents, to cross the majority mark of 116 seats.

The party Thursday night named Nath as Madhya Pradesh's next chief minister after hours of hectic parleys held by party chief Rahul Gandhi with senior party leaders.