Karnal lathicharge: Farmers' meet with DC ends inconclusively

Farmers' meeting with the Karnal Deputy Commissioner at the mini-secretariat here on Tuesday, ended without any conclusion.

Political activist Yogendra Yadav, after the meeting, told media, "We held three rounds of talks with the DC and SP. It was attended by 15 representatives. All we demanded was strict action against the IAS officer who ordered lathicharge on August 28. We didn't seek any compensation. However, the authorities didn't agree to even that."

"The authorities were supporting the IAS officers' move. They said, theek hi kiya unhone (he did the right thing). In the end, we asked them to at least suspend the officer but they didn't even agree to this demand also," he added.

Earlier, the farmers delegation from the kisan mahapanchyat presented a memorandum of their demands to the Karnal Deputy Commissioner at the mini secretariat on Tuesday morning.

In the memorandum, the farmers reiterated their demand for strict action against the IAS officer who ordered a lathicharge against the protesters on August 28.

The delegation was led by political activist Yogendra Yadav, farmer protest leader Rakesh Tikait, Karnal-based Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnaam Singh Chaduni, BKU president Balbir Singh Rajewal, BKU (Sidhupur) state president member Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Ajay Rana, Dr Darshan pal along with other farmer leaders.

Farmer leaders have yet again maintained that they will continue to protest peacefully.

Farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of the national capital against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in Parliament in September 2020 for more than 9 months.

The talk (between farmer leaders & Karnal district administration) has failed. We will decide the next strategy in the (Anaj) Mandi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni in Karnal, https://t.co/xXXr7xsmOt pic.twitter.com/3dlaF3mjOS — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

