Nation facing challenges from fascist forces, Gehlot slams RSS-BJP
Business Standard

Karnataka BJP regime anti-SC-ST, says Rahul, calls it a commission govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 per cent commission" government

Topics
Karnataka government | Rahul Gandhi | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Ballari (KTK) 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 per cent commission" government.

The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST," and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 16:25 IST

