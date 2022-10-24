Karnataka Guv gives assent to ordinance increasing SC, ST reservation

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday gave his assent to the ordinance increasing the reservation for the from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and the from 3 per cent to 7 per cent in the state.

Expressing his happiness over the Governor's decision, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the governor signed the ordinance and it was a happy occasion.

The cabinet on Thursday approved an ordinance for increasing the reservation for and Scheduled Tribe communities.

"Today my cabinet has taken a historic decision of approving the ordinance on hiking the reservation for my brothers and sisters from the SC/ST community from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and 3 per cent to 7 per cent. This historic decision will bring light and shine into their lives and uplift them by providing adequate opportunities in education and employment," Bommai had tweeted earlier.

"By hiking reservations, the state government has exhibited its commitment. It is a Deepavali gift from the state government for SC and ST communities. This ordinance will be approved in both the Houses of the State Legislature," Bommai said today.

The Cabinet meeting held on Thursday had decided to implement the increase in reservations for and Tribes through an ordinance.

In addition to this, for taking up major storm drain development works (SWD) under the Greater Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation on priority. It has decided to give ex post facto approval to the action plan for the works for an estimated cost of Rs 1500 crores.The other important decisions to be taken in the cabinet meeting.A decision is likely on Public Service Commission Annual Report 2020-22.The decision regarding renewal of the lease period of 31,215 Brihat Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation land granted to Tirumala Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Temple Institution at the City Level for a period of 30 years with effect from 1.04.2001.

Karnataka Lokayukta Institute 2018-19, 2019 20. Decision on Accounts and Annual Report for the year 2020-21.Raichur University Rs. 15.00 crores at an estimated cost of "Administrative approval for the provision of basic facilities.

Rs 347.92 crores to upgrade the under-construction airport in Vijayapur city to an Airbus-320 type airport with administrative approval and the decision to name the airport Sri Jagajyoti Basaveshwar Airport.

The 18 medical institutes in the Department of Medical Education will need anaesthesia, workspace and patient monitoring (Anaesthesia Workstation Patient Monitor) equipment at the cost of Rs. 33.92 crores approved for purchase.

Udupi district, Byndur taluk Paduvari village Subbaradi for the water Ted Kindi dam at a cost of Rs. 47.47 Administrative approval of revised estimate of forts.

Approval of Karnataka Education Department Services (Public Education Department) Recruitment Rules.

Constructed by Jagjivan Leather Industrial Development Corporation under Dutch-Assisted Project and other schemes - Decision regarding registration of workshops allotted to scheduled caste artisans in the name of housing beneficiaries.

Construction of new bus stands at Belthangadi taluk centre of Dakshina Kannada district. The decision to grant administrative approval for construction by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 12.00 crores.

Decision on approval of "Draft Policy and Guidelines for Operation and Management of Eta Irrigation Schemes under Water Resources.

