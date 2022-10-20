Karnataka cabinet approves ordinance to raise SC, ST reservations

-
-
The Karnataka cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Thursday decided to promulgate an ordinance to raise reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) by 2 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes (STs) by 4 per cent.
"Today, my cabinet has taken an historic decision of approving the ordinance on hiking the reservation for my brothers and sisters from SC/ST community from 15% to 17% and 3% to 7%, respectively. This historic decision will bring light and shine into their lives and uplift them by providing adequate opportunity in education and employment," Bommai said.
Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the file on reservation would be submitted to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot for approval.
As many as 103 communities classified as SCs and and 56 communities among STs would benefit from the hike in reservations.
Madhuswamy opined that the courts would rule in favour of the government in the event of the cabinet's decision being legally challenged. The move to increase the reservation for SC/STs by the state government will mean that reservation will cross the Supreme Court's 50 per cent limit and touch 56 per cent in Karnataka.
The BJP government in Karnataka decided to increase the quota based on a report prepared by a committee headed by retired High Court judge H.N. Nagmohan Das.
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 22:47 IST
