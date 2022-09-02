KCR 'insulted' Nitish Kumar during his visit to Bihar, says Sushil Modi

-
BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday claimed that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao insulted his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar during the press conference on Wednesday.
"Nitish Kumar had invited KCR (as the Telangana Chief Minister is popularly known) to come to Patna to announce his name as a Prime Ministerial candidate but KCR refused to take his name forward. When Rao did not announce his name, Nitish Kumar stood from the chair but KCR then asked him to sit for a while... no bigger insult than this," Modi said.
Sushil Modi further said that both Nitish Kumar and KCR have been dreaming to become prime minister in daylight.
During the press conference, Nitish Kumar stood from his chair after a reporter asked KCR about the possibility of the Bihar Chief Minister being named prime ministerial candidate of the opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. KCR had said that he is not the only leader in the opposition camp to take the decision.
He further said that the opposition leaders will sit together to elect a leader for the prime ministerial candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar, MLC and chief spokesperson of JD-U said: "Sushil Modi is trying to twist this. He is talking against CM Nitish Kumar to get some post in BJP. When he was in power with CM Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi himself projected Nitish Kumar as a prime ministerial candidate. He officially said that Nitish Kumar is a PM material. As he is in the opposition in Bihar, he is saying things like this. BJP leaders are unable to digest the unity of opposition leaders. They are feeling the heat and hence giving such a statement in desperation."
"Nitish Kumar never projected himself as the prime ministerial candidate. Also, our party's national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh or state president Upendra Kushwaha did not project him as a PM candidate. BJP leaders are unnecessarily raising this point," Kumar said.
